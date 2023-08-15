Tuesday marks deadline for filing of 2021 property tax refund in Minnesota

Anyone who still needs to file their property tax refunds for 2021 has until the end of the day Tuesday to do so.

Renters who already filed have started to receive their refunds, while homeowners can expect to start getting their refunds in late August.

So far, the Minnesota Department of Revenue reports more than 877,000 people have already filed and more than $827 million in refunds have been issued.

The average refund is about $1,100 for homeowners and $730 for renters.

Claims for 2022 refunds can be filed until Aug. 15, 2024.

Click HERE for additional information about the property tax refund, HERE for details on the homeowner’s homestead credit refund and HERE for more on the renter’s property tax refund. You can also track your refund by visiting THIS WEBSITE.