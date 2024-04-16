Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops

April 16 is the annual Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops around the world.

Customers can stop in a Scoop Shop to get free ice cream from 12-8 p.m.

There are two Scoop Shops in the metro, one in Minneapolis near the west side of Bde Maka Ska and one in Wayzata.

The first free cone day happened in 1979 at the original Ben & Jerry’s in Vermont as a thank-you to customers for their first year in business.

April 18, 2000, marked the first global Free Cone Day at all Scoop Shops around the world.