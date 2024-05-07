Trump to headline Minnesota GOP’s annual fundraising dinner

Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at the Republican Party of Minnesota’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, the party announced on Monday.

The announcement comes on Day 12 of Trump’s hush money trial in New York. He is the first former president to face a criminal trial.

The dinner is scheduled for Friday, May 17, in St. Paul, and the price of admission ranges from $500 for a basic dinner pass to $100,000 for a VIP package that includes a photo op with the former president and the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

In a statement, Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann said he was “thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota.”

Hann is slated to co-host the event with U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District.

“I could not be more excited to host President Trump and officially kick off our 2024 campaign,” Emmer said. “Joe Biden’s failed policies are showing Minnesotans each day that President Trump is the only choice to lead our country forward. Let’s put America First and win in November.”