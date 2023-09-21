Truck hits County Road 19 bridge in Cottage Grove, closure in effect until Oct. 6

A bridge crossing Highways 10 and 61 will be closed until Oct. 6, according to state transportation officials.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say the County Road 19/Innovation Road bridge over Highway 61 in Cottage Grove was hit by a truck that was over the allowed height sometime Monday morning. The hit caused damage to the bridge beams and their components.

MnDOT engineers then determined the repairs should be complete in early October and closed the southbound lanes to traffic for now.

According to MnDOT’s 511 page, the westbound/southbound lanes on the bridge are closed. They are also warning drivers to “look out for bridge damage.”

No word on why traffic in the opposite direction is able to travel over the bridge.