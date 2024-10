A portion of 75th Street NW is down to one lane after a truck that was carrying corn overturned.

MnDOT District 6 stated that a snowplow was used to clean up some of the corn.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying corn overturned on 75th St. NW southbound ramp spilling it across southbound lanes in Rochester. Traffic delays. Snowplow truck is clearing a path and single-lane traffic may open soon. Check https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX #rochmn https://t.co/pjMRO99rVb pic.twitter.com/4Fsuh1E1I9 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) October 30, 2024

The spill happened just before 8 a.m. near the street’s intersection with Highway 63. As of about 9:30 a.m., a lane of traffic had opened.

You can check for updates on 511MN.