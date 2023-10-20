Trooper, another man hurt after crash in Stearns County

A Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) trooper and a 68-year-old man were taken to a hospital after a crash in Stearns County on Thursday afternoon.

An incident report from the MSP said a squad car was traveling eastbound on 12th Street North and approaching State Highway 15 with its emergency lights and sirens activated just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Cloud.

As the squad car entered the intersection of Highway 15 and 12th Street North to take a left turn toward northbound Highway 15, a Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on Highway 15 collided with the squad car, the report stated.

A 68-year-old St. Cloud man, the driver of the Chevy, was brought to CentraCare Saint Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper, 23-year-old Gabriel Jones, of St. Cloud, was also brought to CentraCare Saint Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.