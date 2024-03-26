Trollhaugen Ski Area to briefly reopen this week

Trollhaugen is planning to temporarily reopen this week amid the fresh snowfall.

The Dresser, Wis., ski resort closed on March 17; however, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Trollhaugen said it will reopen Thursday through Saturday for skiing and snowboarding.

“Once the snowfall totals started coming in higher and higher, our phones were ringing off the hook, and social media messages poured in, asking us if we would reopen,” said Marsha Hovey, the marketing director at Trollhaugen. “Our motto is always underpromise & over deliver, and we didn’t want to guarantee bonus time on the slopes with our loyal customers in case the weather suddenly shifted like it has a way of doing.”

Trollhaugen got over a foot of snow during the recent snow storms, which allows the resort to temporarily reopen.

“We always say, If you want snow Go Troll, and this week, we get to follow through on that age old tagline in a big way. We hope to see you out on the slopes with us!” says Hovey.

