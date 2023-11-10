Tree from Sandstone farm headed to Vice President Harris’ DC home

The tree that will be decorated at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., was cut down Friday, starting its journey across the country.

According to Minnesota Grown, a partnership between the state’s Department of Agriculture and the crop and livestock producers, the tree was cut down a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday at Happy Land Tree Farms, located northwest of Sandstone.

It will be brought to the United States Naval Observatory after it is prepared for the trip.

Minnesota Grown officials say the tree won the honor of being in the residence after the farm won the title of 2023 Reserve Champion Grower at the National Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest. The farm was also crowned as the Grand Champion at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

