Tree branch falls on vehicle in Minneapolis, hail reported in Stearns County

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an incident involving a tree falling on a car in Minneapolis after a round of strong storms hit the area Thursday night.

It happened near Thomas Avenue North and Glenwood Avenue.

KSTP-TV has reached out to both the police and fire departments to figure out how this happened, and if anyone was injured.

The storms also brought hail that was golf-ball sized chunks in Albany, just northwest of St. Cloud.

Another viewer shared photos of hail that fell in Belgrade.

