Tree branch falls on vehicle in Minneapolis, hail reported in Stearns County

Krystal Frasier KSTP
A tree branch falls on a car in Minneapolis after storms moved through on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Credit: Jeff Ernewein/KSTP-TV

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an incident involving a tree falling on a car in Minneapolis after a round of strong storms hit the area Thursday night.

It happened near Thomas Avenue North and Glenwood Avenue.

KSTP-TV has reached out to both the police and fire departments to figure out how this happened, and if anyone was injured.

The storms also brought hail that was golf-ball sized chunks in Albany, just northwest of St. Cloud.

Another viewer shared photos of hail that fell in Belgrade.

A slideshow of hail photos can be found below.

CLICK HERE to share your weather photos and videos with KSTP-TV.

  • JoAnne Tamm Albany hail
    Hail that fell in Albany, Minn. on July 13, 2023. Credit: JoAnne Tamm
  • JoAnne Tamm Albany hail 2
    Hail that fell in Albany, Minn. on July 13, 2023. Credit: JoAnne Tamm
  • Image
    Credi: KSTP-TV/Jeff Ernewein
  • Penny sized hail in Winthrop
    Winthrop and Cornish Township. Credit: Natalie Underferth
  • IMG_2018
    Winthrop and Cornish Township. Credit: Natalie Underferth
  • 20230713_182826
    Hail in Belgrade Credit: Lisa Christensen
  • 20230713_193054
    Hail in Belgrade Credit: Lisa Christensen