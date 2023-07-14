Tree branch falls on vehicle in Minneapolis, hail reported in Stearns County
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an incident involving a tree falling on a car in Minneapolis after a round of strong storms hit the area Thursday night.
It happened near Thomas Avenue North and Glenwood Avenue.
KSTP-TV has reached out to both the police and fire departments to figure out how this happened, and if anyone was injured.
The storms also brought hail that was golf-ball sized chunks in Albany, just northwest of St. Cloud.
Another viewer shared photos of hail that fell in Belgrade.
A slideshow of hail photos can be found below.
