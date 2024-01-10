Treats Cereal Bar & Boba to open Mall of America location

A Twin Cities cereal-infused ice cream and boba shop is expanding to Mall of America.

MOA announced on Wednesday that Treats Cereal Bar & Boba will open a location in the mall this spring.

“This locally owned, small business has such a unique concept and will be the perfect sweet spot to open at Mall of America,” said Ashley Hofmann the senior leasing manager at Mall of America. “Treats is a fun and delicious dessert bar for children and adults as the nostalgia of these classic cereal brands brings back the kid in us. We can’t wait for our guests to indulge in Treats.”

The business is owned by a brother and sister, Trisha Seng and Minh Dinh. Together, they opened their first location in 2019 on Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Treats also has a location in Blaine.

Using popular brands like Lucky Charms, Froot Loops and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Treats blends cereal with soft serve ice cream to create fun and flavorful offerings. For those looking for something else, Treats also offers milk teas, matcha lattes, smoothies, fruit teas, coffees and waffles.

“Stepping into our fourth Treats Cereal Bar & Boba at the heart of Mall of America feels like adding a new chapter to a sweet story,” Trisha Seng said. “With every swirl of cereal ice cream and sip of boba, we’re not just creating a space, but a community where flavors dance and every visit is a journey of delight. Thank you for being part of our expanding family, we can’t wait to see everyone this spring!”

While an exact opening date hasn’t yet been set, Treats will be located on Level 3 on the north side of the mall.