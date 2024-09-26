Trains back on track following light rail and semi collison on green line Friday morning
Metro Transit says that green line light rail trains are again running normally after service was briefly interrupted due to a crash.
Around 11:30 a.m. Metro Transit police responded to a light rail and semi-truck crash in the area of University Avenue West and Cromwell Avenue in St. Paul, a MetroTransit spokesperson said.
Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that the semi hit the bumper of the light rail while making a wide turn. No one was hurt.
The green line was delayed for about 15 minutes as the scene was cleared.