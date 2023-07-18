Train cars derail in northern Minnesota, no hazardous material said to have spilled

Multiple rail cars went off the tracks Monday evening, and authorities are investigating as to what caused the derailment to happen.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO-TV reports nine cars went off the tracks about six miles north of Cook, Minnesota in Field Township Monday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, as well as members of the Cook Fire Department, were called around 8:20 p.m. for the derailment, which left five cars on their sides and four cars upright.

Canadian National Train officials say while two of the rail cars had hazardous material – liquefied petroleum gas; propane and butane – no leaks or spills have been found, and the public isn’t in any danger at this time.

The derailment happened in a rural and non-residential area.

Emergency management teams are also at the scene.