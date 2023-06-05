Traffic impacts expected in Spring Lake Park as County Road 10 bridge project starts

Drivers using County Road 10/Mounds View Boulevard in Spring Lake Park should expect traffic impacts as the project to resurface bridges crossing Highway 65 gets underway Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says crews will build median crossovers to carry traffic around the area.

Lanes, ramps and loops between County Road 10/Mounds View Boulevard and Highway 65 are expected to close with traffic being directed to signed detours in mid-June, which may cause travel delays in the area.

The project is expected to be complete in late August, MnDOT says, but the project schedule is subject to change depending on weather activity.

Crews will also repaint the underside of the bridges once the resurfacing is completed.

The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the bridge and improve traffic flow.

More information on the project can be found here.