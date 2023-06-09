Traffic hogtied after truck carrying pigs overturns on I-694, roadway closed until 1 p.m.
Traffic is backing up in the area of I-694E and I-35E after a truck hauling pigs overturned Friday morning, causing the animals to get loose and roam the highways.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-694 will be closed until about 1 p.m. Friday.
Footage from traffic management cameras showed multiple pigs on I-694, as well as at least one pig on I-35E that troopers were trying to corral.
The State Patrol says the driver of the truck wasn’t injured.
No word on what caused the vehicle to overturn.
