Traffic hogtied after truck carrying pigs overturns on I-694, roadway closed until 1 p.m.

Krystal Frasier KSTP

Traffic is backing up in the area of I-694E and I-35E after a truck hauling pigs overturned Friday morning, causing the animals to get loose and roam the highways.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-694 will be closed until about 1 p.m. Friday.

Footage from traffic management cameras showed multiple pigs on I-694, as well as at least one pig on I-35E that troopers were trying to corral.

TMC footage shows loose pigs running on eastbound I-694 on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The State Patrol says the driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

No word on what caused the vehicle to overturn.

