Traffic hogtied after truck carrying pigs overturns on I-694, roadway closed until 1 p.m.

Traffic is backing up in the area of I-694E and I-35E after a truck hauling pigs overturned Friday morning, causing the animals to get loose and roam the highways.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Shortly after, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-694 will be closed until about 1 p.m. Friday.

Footage from traffic management cameras showed multiple pigs on I-694, as well as at least one pig on I-35E that troopers were trying to corral.

TMC footage shows loose pigs running on eastbound I-694 on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The State Patrol says the driver of the truck wasn’t injured.

No word on what caused the vehicle to overturn.

Check back for updates.

The State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada. There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/I3OYW1qY5b — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 9, 2023