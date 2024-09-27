Driver flown to hospital following crash on I-94 near Monticello

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a crash on the westbound lanes of I-94 in the Monticello area caused significant slowdowns on Friday, but cameras on the agency’s website show traffic is flowing freely once again.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol to learn what happened.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident is still under investigation but shared some details with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on what they currently know.

According to St. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred before 6:10 a.m. when a 20-year-old woman was driving a Ford 500 on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The vehicle then went off the roadway, rolled and ejected the woman.

She was flown from the crash site to a hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash; at this time, it is unknown how severe her injuries are.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is following this story and will update this article as we learn more details about what happened.