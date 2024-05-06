Tracy Byrd named 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

The winner of the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award was revealed on Sunday.

Tracy Byrd, a ninth-grade English language arts teacher at Washburn High School in the Minneapolis school district, took home the award, according to Education Minnesota.

Byrd is the 60th recipient — and the third from the Minneapolis district — to be named Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

In 2008, Byrd left a career in the financial field to work in the Wayzata school district as a hall supervisor and coach in football and track and field. During that time, he enrolled in a teacher licensure program and took a position as an achievement specialist.

After receiving his teaching credentials from Metropolitan State University in 2017, Byrd returned to his alma mater of Washburn High School to teach.

“True access to education can change the trajectory of a student,” Byrd said. “It could be the spark that ignites the flame for a young student into a field they didn’t know existed. To me, that is the purpose of education: Not to give them something they already know, but to show them something new and authentic so they can learn and grow.”