Toys ‘R’ Us opening store at Mall of America this week

Just in time for the start of the holiday season, Toys “R” Us is opening a store at Mall of America (MOA).

The company announced the news Monday, saying the MOA location’s opening will be this weekend, Nov. 17-19.

It will be the company’s second U.S. flagship store, spanning over 11,000 square feet on the mall’s first level.

Officials say the location will offer toys and games for kids of all ages, plus a chance for kids to take a picture with Geoffrey the Giraffe. Next year, the flagship will offer new branded elements like Geoffrey’s Cafe and ice cream parlor, plus other interactive experiences and product demonstrations.

“Toys’R’Us has played a role in creating special memories for so many of us,” Heather Brechbill-Swilley, MOA’s senior vice president of leasing, said in a statement. “We are excited to bring this playful and iconic brand to life at Mall of America for the next generation to enjoy. Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, this nostalgic brand will be the perfect addition for families and guests of all ages this holiday season.”

“After the success we’ve experienced with our first flagship at American Dream and shops inside Macy’s, bringing Toys’R’Us to Mall of America was a must. There is the perfect mix of entertainment and retail that makes it a highly trafficked go-to-destination for families year-round,” Jamie Uitdenhowen, the executive vice president of Toys’R’Us, added. “I’m thrilled to open our first flagship with our new partners at Go! Retail Group as we continue to expand the Toys’R’Us brand through new concepts and to new locations around the world.”