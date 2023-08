As of this time, there haven’t been any reports of injuries or damage.

Video has surfaced of a tornado that touched down in southwest Minnesota over the weekend.

The tornado happened about a mile west of Kinbrae, Minn., in Nobles County.

The video was posted to Twitter around 7 p.m. Sunday.

As of this time, there haven’t been any reports of injuries or damage.

07:15 pm CDT

08/13/23

Video taken east toward tornado 1 mile west of Kinbrae, MN#mnwx pic.twitter.com/nQYf0PEYRZ — Riley Johnson (@rileykarlwx) August 14, 2023

Yes, it was a brief tornado that spun up along the cool front this evening. — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) August 14, 2023