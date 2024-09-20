Tornado reported in St. Louis County as severe storms roll across Minnesota

Minnesotans are on cleanup duty just days before the fall season as severe storms, including at least one tornado in St. Louis County, were seen in communities across the state.

Video captured just south of Cotton Township showed the tornado forming.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay reported a tornado had touched down on Bug Creek Road just east of Cotton. While some trees in the area were seen broken and fallen over, Ramsay said the area is remote, with only a few buildings around.

Credit: St. Louis Co. Sheriff Gordon Ramsay/Facebook Credit: St. Louis Co. Sheriff Gordon Ramsay/Facebook

Other areas saw less severe weather Thursday, only receiving some light hail and rain.

If you would like to share photos or videos of severe weather, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.