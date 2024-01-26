Timothée Chalamet talks shop with Hibbing drama students

The Hibbing High School Drama Department had a visit from a famous guest on Thursday.

Timothée Chalamet visited the historic Hibbing Auditorium while preparing for an upcoming role portraying Bob Dylan. Dylan attended Hibbing High School from 1955 to 1959.

Chalamet met with drama students working on The Girl in the White Pinafore for about 45 minutes and sat down with them one-on-one to discuss theater and acting, according to a Facebook post from the Hibbing High School Drama Department.

(Credit: The Hibbing High School Drama Department)

“In an area where sports programs can overshadow the arts, we were so glad our incredibly hard-working arts students got to meet a professional and mentor in their own field, and see themselves in him,” the post said.

The Girl in the White Pinafore had its first show Thursday afternoon and during the final dress rehearsal leading up to it, officials with the Hibbing drama department said the students “nailed it,” adding “something must have inspired them.”