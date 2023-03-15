Timberwolves to host food drive with Salvation Army Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are partnering with the Salvation Army at the Target Center for a food drive collection on Wednesday.

Before they face the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m., the Timberwolves will be collecting non-perishable food items from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army recently committed to collecting two million pounds of donations over the month of March, which would keep all the shelves at their nine food shelves in the metro area stocked for three months.

Donations made ahead of Wednesday’s game can be done at all three entrances of the Target Center, including the Main Lobby.

People can drop off donations at over 100 other locations, including participating Cub stores, Salvation Army Family Stores or Slumberland stores. Suggested food items include beans, rice, lentils, mushrooms, dried berries, and more. The Salvation Army compiles a list of culturally specific food items for families wanting to cook their ethnic meals.