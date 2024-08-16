Timberwolves announce 2024-25 regular season schedule

Coming off one of the most successful runs in franchise history, the Timberwolves have announced their schedule for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, the team announced its full 2024-25 regular season schedule, with the Wolves playing in 25 nationally televised games.

The Timberwolves will start the season with two games on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22 and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 24. Their first home game comes on Oct. 26 against the Toronto Raptors.

A highlight of the schedule includes a game on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals matchup.

Fans can get access to the 2024-25 single-game ticket presale on Aug. 21 by signing up for priority access here. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 22 at noon.

