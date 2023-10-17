Timber wolf, more than a dozen ducks found dead in Morrison County, DNR investigating

Officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are investigating incidents where a timber wolf was found shot dead and more than a dozen dead ducks were found on the side of the road in Morrison County.

A Facebook post from DNR officials said the wolf was killed near Buckman while the remains of the ducks were found dumped on the side of the road in Little Falls.

DNR officials said in the post “This behavior is not only illegal, it gives all hunters a bad name.”

Some of the ducks were reportedly found fully intact while others were only partially cleaned.

Shooting wolves is illegal in Minnesota due to their federally protected status, meaning they can only be killed when defending human life.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Turn In Poachers hotline at (800) 652-9093 or via the MNTip app. Callers can remain anonymous.

Information on poachers can also be turned in by submitting an anonymous tip.

More information on turning in poachers can be found here.