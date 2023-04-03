Tickets go on sale Thursday for Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

Those who can’t wait for the Minnesota State Fair this summer can get a taste of the event next month at the Kickoff to Summer at the Fair.

Tickets for the event, which is scheduled for May 25-28 rain or shine, will go on sale Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

Children ages four and under get in for free, while adult tickets are $12.50 in advance. However, if you wait to buy at the gate, tickets will be $15.50.

During the Kickoff event, attendees will be able to enjoy dozens of food and beverage vendors, music, games and prizes.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets online, or call 800-514-3849.