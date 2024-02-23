Thursday night shooting injures man, juvenile in Minneapolis

A shooting in Minneapolis left two people injured on Thursday night.

Officers responded to 37th Street and Elliot Avenue around 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired, according to a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Law enforcement found evidence of gunfire near the location.

An 18-year-old man was dropped off at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in connection with the shooting. He was later brought to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), officials say.

A 16-year-old boy was also dropped off at HCMC with a minor, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD is investigating. There have been no arrests at this time.