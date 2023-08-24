Thursday morning crash in Hennepin County leaves at least 1 dead

The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning has turned fatal.

According to an incident report filed by the State Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday on a ramp from westbound I-94 to Weaver Lake Road.

The report says a Kia Rondo was taking the exit from I-94 to Weaver Lake Parkway as a pedestrian crossed from the north to the south side of the ramp. The pedestrian was then hit.

As of 7 a.m. the Minnesota Department of Transportation said the ramp for Weaver Lake Road and County Road 109 would be blocked until about 8:30 a.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

