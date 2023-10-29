Three men injured in two separate St. Paul shootings early Sunday morning

St. Paul police are investigating two separate incidents that left three men injured by gunfire overnight.

Officers were first called to reports of a shooting near Robert Street and Plato Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Two men, 18 and 22 years old, are expected to survive after a shooting that happened during a party at a “commercial property” in the area.

Police say one man was found on the street with a gunshot wound to the leg and another arrived at United Hospital, also with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Another shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Third Street and Bates Avenue in St. Paul.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back but is expected to survive.

Police say a “large party” in that area happened earlier in the night, and one casing was found at the scene.

No arrests were made in either incident, and police say they are still investigating.