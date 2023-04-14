Three men arrested after Sherburne County burglary

Three men were arrested Friday morning after stealing an ATM from the Briggs Lake General Store in Palmer Township, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

The three men arrested were Johnathan L. Axelson, 51, Daniel P. Johnson, 40, and Robert V. McKevitt, 36, authorities said.

Just before 4 a.m., Sherburne County deputies were called to the 4200 block of 105th Avenue Southeast in Palmer Township.

The three burglars broke through the front door and took the ATM, according to officials.

Security cameras were able to identify at least two of the suspects and the vehicle they used during the burglary.

Deputies saw the vehicle leaving the area and tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t stop, leading to a pursuit, authorities said.

Deputies were eventually able to arrest the three men in the getaway vehicle, according to officials.