Three mail collection boxes stolen, recovered in St. Paul

United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) officials say three mail collection boxes were stolen from a location in St. Paul sometime around the first week of January.

The boxes were reportedly recovered “at a later date in St. Paul” according to the USPIS.

The collection boxes had been cut open, but it is unknown what was inside and investigators are not disclosing where the boxes were taken from.

Officials say the investigation is still underway.

Anyone who has any tips or suspects that they may have been a victim of mail theft should contact 1-888-876-5322 or file a report here.