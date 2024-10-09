Threat to South St. Paul Middle School deemed not credible

A social media threat to South St. Paul Middle School was deemed not credible by authorities, the school district said.

The district thanked students and parents who reported the threat.

SSPPS also asked that the community report concerns through the 24/7 monitored HELPme app, to the school or to police to ensure a prompt response, prevent the spread of misinformation online and prevent unnecessary alarm.

“Please know, if there is EVER a credible threat, please know that we will inform you immediately,” the district added.