Threat prompts closure of Wadena-Deer Creek Schools on Monday

Leaders of the Wadena-Deer Creek Public School District say they’re cancelling classes for Monday, Jan. 22 after the district received a threat.

The district’s website says the closure for all grades, Little Kids Club and Kids Krew was made out of precaution. Staff members are also being asked to not come in for work.

Classes are expected to be in session on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the threat, according to the district.

