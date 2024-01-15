Threat made through online video game closes Grand Meadow Public Schools Monday

Families with children that attend Grand Meadow Public Schools received an email Sunday evening announcing classes were canceled Monday due to an online threat.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL reports that the district’s superintendent said in the email that a threat was made to a Grand Meadow student via an online video game.

Local law enforcement was then notified, and additional patrols are expected to be visible throughout the week.

Grand Meadow Public School Superintendent Paul Besel reportedly said there is not a dangerous situation or threat to the school, but the increased law enforcement presence is meant to bring “additional peace of mind and extra protection.”

Supt. Besel added that the closure is meant to allow law enforcement to “follow through on more information which has surfaced” since the initial notification.

KAAL said it will provide more updates when they become available.