Thousands of bikers expected for annual Flood Run on Saturday

Authorities are warning drivers to be looking for more bikers on the road this weekend when the annual spring Flood Run takes place.

Now in its 59th year, the event brings bikers out to the scenic river routes along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorcycle-involved fatalities have increased in recent years and is urging drivers to be extra cautious this weekend.

“Making smart choices can save lives,” Jay Bock, the motorcycle safety coordinator for the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center, said. “Deadly crashes are preventable, and drivers and riders should work together to make sure everyone can enjoy the event and make it home safely.”

Officials say several law enforcement agencies will be out patrolling the Flood Run area to help ensure a safe environment.