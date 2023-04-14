Thousands expected to participate in annual Spring Flood Run motorcycle ride Saturday

Drivers who will be traveling between the Twin Cities area and Winona should expect plenty of company on the road Saturday, as the annual Spring Flood Run kicks off.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says there are usually thousands of motorcyclists who participate in the charity event, which raises money for Gillette Children’s. All proceeds from wristbands, sponsorships, vendors and merchandise are given to the health care facility.

Anyone wishing to participate in the ride can register and check-in between 8-11 a.m. at the Beach Bar located on St. Croix Trail South.

DPS officials say participants should stay focused on riding, keep a two-second following distance and wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear to increase their visibility.

Saturday’s forecast calls for cold and windy conditions, with some rain. Temperatures will — at most — get into the upper 40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and HERE for the interactive radar.

Meanwhile, drivers on the road are reminded to look twice before entering a roadway, changing lanes or turning left, and also give motorcyclists room by keeping a three-second following distance.

According to the DPS, there were 82 motorcyclists killed in crashes in 2022, the highest reported since 1985.

CLICK HERE for additional information about the event, and HERE for the route.