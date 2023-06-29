Thomson Reuters will stay in Eagan; move to new office scheduled for 2024

In January, Thomson Reuters announced plans to sell off pieces of its current Eagan campus — including 1.1 million square feet of office space and three data centers — and search for a new location in the Twin Cities. That search led Thomson Reuters back to Eagan.

The multinational media and technology conglomerate said Thursday it will move to a 300,000-square-foot space at 2900 Ames Crossing Road, a stone’s throw from the Minnesota Vikings’ headquarters. That transition is scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

“We’re excited that our new offices will keep us in Eagan, and we see this as an opportunity to continue investing in our Twin Cities operations, our people, and this community,” said Paul Fischer, president, Legal Professionals, Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus.

In a news release, the company said the search for its new Twin Cities offices was done with hybrid working in mind. The new building includes a fitness center, coffee shop and cafeteria and backs up to Lake Shanahan.

Mayor Mike Maguire praised Thomson Reuters’ decision to stay in Eagan.

“Thomson Reuters is an amazing asset to our community,” Maguire said in a statement. “From their industry leadership to the thousands of employees who call Eagan their working home, we know they are a part of our community’s success, and Eagan is clearly a part of theirs.”

Thomson Reuters employs roughly 6,700 people in the Twin Cities, mainly in the company’s legal and corporate business divisions.