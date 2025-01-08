‘This was a disturbing act of callous violence’: Man sentenced to 40 years for 2021 murder

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Muyshun Steven Cason Logan to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man outside of a tobacco shop in Minneapolis in 2021.

Logan, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in December 2024.

Roland Hopewell died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot outside GM Tobacco on Minnehaha Avenue in September of 2021.

“This was a disturbing act of callous violence,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “A long sentence is necessary to protect the public and bring accountability to Mr. Logan. Our thoughts are with Mr. Hopewell’s family as this case reaches its conclusion.”

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the criminal complaint said that the victim’s pregnant girlfriend was with him at the time of the shooting. She told police that they were leaving the store with her infant child when the shooting happened.

Logan is the woman’s ex-boyfriend and the infant’s father, the document says. She was pregnant with Hopewell’s baby.

Logan has also previously assaulted Hopewell and threatened to kill the couple.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Hopewell unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds.