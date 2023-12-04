Thirsty Whale Bakery closes due to ‘economic changes’

After years of making sweet treats in north Minneapolis, Thirsty Whale Bakery has closed.

Megan and Kyle Baker founded the bakery but said the times have gotten too hard to keep it open.

In a social media post on Sunday, Kyle Baker noted the year has been difficult for many small businesses, adding, “It’s been extremely hard to keep up with the economic changes and I do not see a way for us to continue to operate the same way as we have.”

While Sunday was its last day, Baker says it will fulfill online Christmas cookie orders and any cake orders through Dec. 23. Anything later than that will not be filled.

“We will work on processing refunds for those who have paid for these items. Please give us some time as we have to sort everything out, your patience is appreciated,” Baker said in the announcement.