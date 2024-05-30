Thielen Foundation celebrity softball game returns Thursday

The Thielen Foundation celebrity softball game is returning once again to CHS Field to help raise money.

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham will host the game on Thursday, May 30. This year, the game’s proceeds will support the Thielen Foundation and the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.

Ham and his wife, Stephanie, created the fund in 2022 to support students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, where Ham is from.

The game starts at 7p.m. and will include in-game giveaways, a silent auction, and a raffle.