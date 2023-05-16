The Wildcat Sanctuary to house tiger cub Arizona man listed for sale

A tiger cub that was listed for sale on social media earlier this year is coming to Minnesota for its forever home.

The Wildcat Sanctuary says its staff members are on their way to get the now 5-month-old cub, named Indy, and bring her to Sandstone.

Officials found Indy after an Arizona man listed her for sale on social media back in January. The man was arrested and Indy was found in a dog kennel in the man’s closet.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center has been caring for Indy since that time, but she’ll soon be in Minnesota.

“We’re so grateful for the care Southwest Wildlife gave Indy during the court case. She’s a healthy, happy tiger because of them,” The Wildcat Sanctuary founder Tammy Thies said.

The nonprofit sanctuary houses around 130 other rescued big cats and will allow Indy to have her own free-roaming habitat.

The Wildcat Sanctuary says it hopes to introduce Indy to other tigers when she’s big enough.