The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone celebrates 25 years with live ‘Cat Cam,’ fundraiser

The Wildcat Sanctuary, a 40-acre enclosure in the northern woods of Minnesota, is celebrating its 25th birthday with a fundraiser and the launch of its own live “Cat Cam.”

The sanctuary is home to 14 unique species of cats and states that its mission is to never buy, sell, exhibit or breed its animals.

On Wednesday, The Wildcat Sanctuary announced a Miracle Match fundraiser where donations are matched dollar for dollar, up to $75,000, through April 30.

Footage from the new “Cat Cam,” including live streams, can be found on The Wild Cat Sanctuary YouTube Channel. The streams will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will rotate habitats on a weekly basis.

The public is also invited to enjoy live Facebook posts with staff and the cats at 11 a.m. daily.

The cats were recovered from a variety of places across the globe, including a warzone in Ukraine, the Tiger King Park featured in the Netflix true crime documentary, and illegal operations after they were broken up by police actions.

Sanctuary leadership shared the following statement:

“Once seized by authorities, these lions, tigers and leopards need some place to go. Sadly, the cats we rescue can never survive in the wild. Therefore, we provide enriched lifetime care. The cats have free-roaming habitats, along with access to temperature-controlled inddor buildings whenever they choose. Our goal is that they get to live wild at heart.” – The Wildcat Sanctuary Founder and Executive Director Tammy Thies

The Wildcat Sanctuary said it employs 20 staff and educates 25 students in the fields of conservation, biology and other related fields.

Learn more about the sanctuary, including how to donate and volunteer, by clicking here.