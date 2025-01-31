The Weeknd announces June concert at US Bank Stadium

The Weeknd will stop in Minneapolis in June as part of his 2025 “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour, the Canadian singer announced Friday.

Tickets for the June 14 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, and will be available through The Weeknd’s tour website.

An artist presale runs from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, and a Cash App Card presale kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fans can sign up for the artist presale until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Weeknd will feature songs from his just-released album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” which caps off a three-release trilogy following 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.”

Rapper Playboi Carti and special guest Mike Dean will also be featured on the tour.