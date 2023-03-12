The vinyl record revival continues, outselling CDs

It’s now a more popular form of media than CDs — 16 consecutive years of growth in the vinyl record industry have solidified the popularity of the record player.

There’s something about that crisp, rich sound that keeps Jeremy Leanna coming back for more.

Almost every Saturday, you’ll find the vinyl enthusiast flipping through records at Electric Fetus in Minneapolis.

“I’ve heard sound quality is better than what you find on most digital format these days,”

said Electric Fetus music manager Bob Fuchs. He added that the resurgence of vinyl records has brought everybody from young to old together.

Electric Fetus sees thousands of customers a week and between 500 to 1,000 on weekends.

(Courtesy: MGN Photos)

A report released in 2022 by the Recording Industry Association of America says physical music mediums have had their 16th consecutive year of growth in revenues.

For the first time in 35 years, vinyl records hit 41 million in record sales, outselling CDs with 33 million sales.

“I have seen the broadest demographic we’ve seen, since records have returned,” said Fuchs. It’s a passion that follows all walks of life.