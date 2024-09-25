The State Fair is replacing the roof on the Coliseum. How it will impact events and the 2025 fair.

The Minnesota State Fair said it is replacing the roof of the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum for the first time in its 75-year history.

The undertaking is a multi-million dollar project, though the fair didn’t provide an exact figure.

While the roof is under construction, the fair said it will also be making mechanical and electrical upgrades, plus guest and event experience improvements in the building.

Project Impact

The project will impact events in 2025 and 2026. Preparation work will start in October, and events outside of the fair will still be able to be held at the building through March 31, 2025.

From April 1 to Aug. 1, 2025, the arena will be closed and unable to host any events. During that time, access to streets and livestock buildings surrounding the Coliseum will be limited. The fair says it has contacted the presenters of events that usually take place at the Coliseum to make them aware.

The fair says that events held on fairgrounds in other areas of the fair, such as the Kickoff to the Fair and Back to the 50s, will still be able to go on planned with minimal impact from the Coliseum construction.

Work will then be paused for about a month and a half to accommodate the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. During the Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Coliseum and livestock area is expected to be fully open.

The Warner Coliseum project is expected to be completed and reopen in April of 2026.

Timeline

October 2024 — Project preparations begin.

April 1-Aug. 1, 2025 — Coliseum closed for construction project. Limited access to surrounding streets and livestock-area buildings.

Aug. 1-mid-September 2025 — Coliseum open as work is paused.

Aug. 21-Sept. 1, 2025 — Coliseum and livestock area open for the Minnesota State Fair. No limitations expected.

Mid-September 2025-March 31, 2026 — Coliseum closed to resume construction project. Limited access to surrounding streets and livestock-area buildings.

April 2026 — Coliseum project is expected to be finished, and the building will reopen and host events again.