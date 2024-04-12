The Revolution to play two shows at First Avenue to celebrate 40th anniversary of ‘Purple Rain’

The Revolution will play two shows at First Avenue music venue in Minneapolis in June for the 40th anniversary of Prince’s “Purple Rain” soundtrack album.

The shows are part of Paisley Park’s “Celebration 2024,” a five-day event commemorating the album that includes concerts, celebrity panels, exclusive concert footage, a variety of events in downtown Minneapolis, and a newly curated Paisley Park tour.

The concerts are on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22. Tickets go on sale for the Saturday night show on Friday at 11 a.m. General admission tickets are $99 and VIP tickets are $199.

The Friday night show is only for fans who purchase a “Celebration 2024” ticket from Paisley Park.

The Revolution was Prince’s band, once known as Prince and the Revolution. Both shows will include all five band members: Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, BrownMark and Dr. Fink.