INTERVIEW: The Pay Gap Comedy Series at Malcolm Yards

A special comedy series is being held at The Market at Malcolm Yards each Wednesday during March to address pay differences between men and women in the workplace. The free event features four or five different female comedians at each show, though donations are appreciated.

The event, put on by Rock What You Got, starts with a pre-show conversation at 5:30 p.m. that includes networking and learning more about the pay gaps in Minnesota. All guests attending this portion get a free cocktail.

The comedy starts at 7 p.m. with trivia happening during the intermission. Both local and national comedians are taking the stage, including Mark Mack from Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” and Mary Jo Pehl, an original writer from Mystery Science Theater 3000.