The Old Log Theatre in Excelsior shutting down

The curtains are closing on the Old Log Theatre in Excelsior.

In a post on Facebook, owners Greg and Marissa Frankenfield announced the theatre will discontinue productions and the Cast and Cru Restaurant will close.

The last show will be held on March 2.

“We take immense pride in the Old Log Theatre’s 84 years of artistic excellence and extend our deepest gratitude to our talented artists and exceptional staff who have consistently created remarkable productions,” the theatre wrote. “We express our heartfelt appreciation to our faithful customers for their constant support.”

Touted as the upper Midwest’s first professional theatre, it originally opened in 1940 and added a new theater in 1960 to start a year-round operation. The theatre featured main stage productions of contemporary plays and musicals as well as children’s show productions and had a major impact on the Twin Cities theatre scene.

The owners encouraged anyone with outstanding gift cards to use them through March 2. After that, people should contact info@oldlog.com with a gift card number and mailing address to receive refunds in the form of a check.