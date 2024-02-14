The Locals not organizing Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days 2024

A Stillwater-based nonprofit will not be returning to organize the city’s 2024 Lumberjack Days.

According to a post on Facebook, The Locals told the city of Stillwater in June 2023 they would not be renewing or accepting an extension of their contract.

The event-planning group stated, “the time was right to have another organization take the reins, and as a group of local residents, we’ve achieved our goal of rebuilding Stillwater’s signature hometown event.”

The Locals said they focused on keeping the event local, free and community-focused.

“Though our time with the event has come to a close, we’re extremely proud of the last decade of Lumberjack Days and what we’ve accomplished in collaboration with volunteers, sponsors and city staff who partnered with us to make this event successful.”

The group stated they will continue to be a presence in Stillwater, working off their time organizing Lumberjack Days.