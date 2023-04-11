The Hold Steady, band originally from Minneapolis, to headline The Current’s ‘Music On-A-Stick’ at State Fair Grandstand

The latest performers for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair have been announced.

The Hold Steady, a Brooklyn-based band originally from Minneapolis, is headlining The Current’s “Music On-A-Stick” on Sept. 2, the radio station and State Fair announced Tuesday. Also performing are the Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

The Hold Steady was formed in 2003 and, since then, has released eight albums, played more than 1,000 shows and had its music appear on shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Billions.” The group consists of Bobby Drake (drums), Craig Finn (vocals), Tad Kubler (guitar, vocals), Franz Nicolay (keyboards, vocals), Galen Polivka (bass) and Steve Selvidge (guitar, vocals).

Bob Mould is continuing his “Distortion and Blue Hearts” tour this summer and will be joined at the Grandstand by Jason Narducy on bass and Jon Wurster on drums.

Dillinger Four is a punk bank that was formed in Minneapolis back in 1993. Two years later, Billy Morrissette joined founding members Erik Funk, Lane Pederson and Patrick Costello, and the band has created a reputation for energetic, unpredictable and sometimes chaotic live shows.

This show is the eighth Grandstand performance announced for the 2023 fair.