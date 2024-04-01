The Black Keys to play at Target Center in November

Target Center will be rockin’ this fall.

On Monday, The Black Keys announced a concert at the Minneapolis venue as part of the group’s International Players Tour.

The six-time Grammy-winning rock duo is slated to play at Target Center on Nov. 10.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, but American Express cardholders will have special access starting Tuesday morning.

The band recently performed at SXSW and also debuted a documentary, “This is a Film About The Black Keys.” The tour will kick off in Europe later this month before moving to the U.S. this summer.

