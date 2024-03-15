The Avett Brothers, Trampled By Turtles to play at Xcel Energy Center

A band that originated in Duluth will co-headline a show with a three-time Grammy-nominated rock band at Xcel Energy Center this fall.

Trampled by Turtles and The Avett Brothers are scheduled to play in St. Paul on Oct. 24, the groups announced Friday.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 22.

Trampled By Turtles started as a side gig in 2003 before the Duluth natives started to carve out their music careers. The band released its first record in 2004 and started receiving more recognition by the bluegrass community after its fourth record was released in 2008. The group’s popularity has continued to crescendo since then and Trampled by Turtles has appeared at several major music festivals.

The Avett Brothers, meanwhile, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk chart with its latest album, “The Third Gleam,” which also reached the top spot on rock and vinyl album charts. The group is currently set to tour most of this year.